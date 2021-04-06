Municipal primary elections underway in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The municipal primary elections are underway in Mississippi. Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m.

There has been a steady stream of people coming in and out to vote at Greater Mt. Bethel Church in Jackson. The mayoral race in Jackson is the big race on the ballot. Voters discussed issues they would like to see changed, including infrastructure.

“Well of course, the infrastructure. With the winter mix, we’ve had where we were without water for long periods of time. I’d like to see the City Council and the mayor work together, along with the state representatives to get things done for our area and our state,” said Bernitha Rice.