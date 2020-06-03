Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

This May 31, 2020 photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff shows Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a shocking video of him kneeling for several minutes on the neck of Floyd, a black man, set off a wave of protests across the country. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The policeman at the center of a death that inflamed the country will face an upgraded count of second-degree murder and three other officers were newly charged in a case that roused long-held American racial tensions and unleashed coast-to-coast unrest.

The Star Tribune, citing multiple unnamed law enforcement officials, said Derek Chauvin would face the more serious charge in the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after the white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee against his neck.

Three other officers at the scene – Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao – were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, the newspaper reported, again citing sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. All four of the officers had already been fired.