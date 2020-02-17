Breaking News
Murder investigation underway in Yazoo County; missing man presumed dead

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Hinds County coroner, a man named Marcus Journigan was found dead on Ford Avenue last week in Jackson.

Marcus Journigan

12 News’ is reaching out to Yazoo County authorities to confirm the identity.

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation is underway in Yazoo County after a missing person case turned in to a murder investigation.

36-year-old Phillip Dunn was reported missing in early February. According to investigators, Tommy White, Jr., was arrested on Sunday after authorities allegedly found evidence that Dunn was murdered.

Tommy White

White has been charged with murder. Investigators are looking for a second suspect, Marcus Journigan.

At this time, Dunn’s body has not been found.

