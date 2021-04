PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Force arrested a murder suspect two years after a shooting at a graduation party.

Port Gibson police said Xavier Anderson, 25, was wanted in connection to the 2019 death of Arsenio Johnson, which happened at the Claiborne County Convention Center. Vicksburg police also assisted with the arrest.

In 2019, Johnson was shot multiple times during the incident. Two others were injured during the incident.