Murder suspect found in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Vicksburg Police Department, at 6:36 pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, officers of the Patrol Division, acting on information received from an outside agency, responded to 20 North Washington Street near the intersection of North Washington Street and First East Street.

Police said they were searching for Desmond Fortenberry, 28, of Silver Creek, Mississippi, who was wanted on a warrant for Murder out of Jefferson Davis County.

Fortenberry was found hiding behind a trash dumpster and taken into custody without incident. He is currently awaiting transportation back to Jefferson Davis County.