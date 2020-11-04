Murder suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Sunday, November 1.

According to investigators, police responded to an in-progress burglary of a local business. They did not release the location of the business.

Once officers arrived, the arrested the suspect. While in custody, the man managed to gain control of a patrol car after he maneuvered his handcuffs to his front. The vehicle crashed into another patrol car before fleeing the scene, and it later crashed into a nearby neighborhood.

Police said the suspect, John Peterson, suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound during the incident and was taken to the hospital. He was later released.

Peterson has been charged with two counts of business burglary, two counts of auto theft, felony fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident.

Investigators said Peterson was also wanted on two active felony warrants for murder and aggravated assault related to a deadly shooting that happened on Woodside Drive in October 2020. He was also wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

