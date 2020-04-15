Murder suspect wanted in McComb

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a murder suspect with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

On April 12th, 2020, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call to Carson Lane, in McComb in reference to a gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man in the home with a gunshot wound. Deputies began life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived. Medical personnel were unable to revive the victim, Raheem Brown.

During the investigation, investigators learned Austin “Rell” Cole black, 29, was the alleged shooter.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Cole. Call Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033 or Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323.

Cole should be considered armed and dangerous.