Music legend Bobby Rush talks Grammy win in 12 News Exclusive interview

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Legendary Blues artist Bobby Rush has done it again. For the second time in his nearly 70 year career, he won a Grammy on Sunday.

“It’s the first time I’ve been short of words, because I don’t know how to express myself about how I feel about this,” he said.

Rush may not have the words right now, but he knows the impact he has had on the music industry.

“I’m known as the King of the Chitlin Circuit, that’s my people. I’m a Black man, proud to be who I am. I’m a Blues singer. Proud to do what I do, and I’m proud of it, and I’m good at it.”

Songs like “I Ain’t Studding You,” “Garbage Man,” and “Porcupine Meat” are catchy songs that he wrote with a deeper meaning.

“It’s too fat to eat and too lean to throw away. I wasn’t talking about an animal. It’s about being in love with someone who don’t love them as much as they love them,” he explained.

Rush said your favorite rappers would not exist without him.

“Some of the rappers are always sampling me. They love what I do. They didn’t want anyone to know, because James Brown and I were one of the first rappers. And if it wasn’t for Bobby Rush, there probably would be no 50 Cent. It’d be a dime or quarter or something.”

Rush has recorded more than 390 songs and wrote 95 percent of them. Now, he’s picking up his pen to write an autobiography.

“My book will be out June the 22nd. I’m gonna tell off on me and some other people, too, and I’m not a goody-two-shoes. And I’m going to tell some truth about myself.”

At 87 years young, Rush does not plan on stopping right now.

“I’m so thankful for I am right now.”