Muslims across Mississippi prepare for a different kind of Ramadan

OXFORD AND JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Ramadan is a month long holiday starting in late April that usually consists of daily fasting and large prayer-filled gatherings– both at home and in mosques, but this year it’ll be a little different.

Shatil Alam Shuvo — a member of the Muslim Student Association at Ole Miss — said his roommates are also Muslim and have responsibly quarantined, meaning it is safe for them to pray together in place of services.

Their plans for this Friday are similar.

“For Ramadan we are planning the same thing,” Shuvo said. “We are going to do the same thing at night– to join together at night after breaking our fast and then we can pray together.”

He said that while it’s not the same, it is still fulfilling.

“Ramadan is a gateway for us to stop all bad deeds and start a new life,” Shuvo said.

Shuvo said the very last day of Ramadan, which is sometimes referred to as the “day of happiness,” is what he’ll miss most.

“On that day of happiness we used to have a big congregation prayer,” Shuvo said. “I don’t think that we are gonna have that. We are unfortunate that we’re not gonna have that.”

The co-founder and president of the International Museum of Muslim Culture in Jackson — Okolo Rashid — said muslims everywhere are prepared.

“We will have to break those fasts at home with our families,” Rashid said. “Some of our scholars have been very full and reminding believers that this is something that is already in our tradition.”

Rashid said ancient Muslim scriptures prepared them.

“Muslims are encouraged to pray at home when there are certain kinds of incidents like this or other examples,” Rashid said. “It says ‘make your home a monastery.”

Shuvo and Rashid said that no matter what, they will get through this and it will make next year’s Ramadan that much more special.