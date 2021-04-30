Muslims adjust to celebrating Ramadan during pandemic for a second year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Muslim community is celebrating Ramadan in 2021 quite different than the previous year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

In Jackson, Muslims said people have more options for worship than in 2020. There are many museums downtown, one of them being the Muslims with Christian and Jews exhibit and now that it’s Ramadan, Muslims all over the world are compensating for last year.

Museum co-manager Savannah Willis said this year things have gone much smoother.

“I think this year, we were a little bit more prepared. We’ve had more virtual options,” she said.

That includes services and other group prayers. Both local mosques are holding limited attendance services, but larger ones may soon be in the cards.

“We’re sort of kicking the idea around to do outside prayer like some of the larger cities do,” said Willis.

Willis said that being Muslim in Mississippi, it’s very important to keep in touch with that part of your identity, especially around Ramadan.

“I think it’s very important for us to show our Muslim identity in the bible belt really as a way of connecting.”

Willis said that she thinks it may be possible for the mosques to have larger services in the near future. The museum closed for almost all of 2020. Now that it is back open, she encourages anyone with a flare for religion or history to visit.