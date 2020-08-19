Mustard Seed in the running to win $20,000

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mustard Seed in Brandon could see a big boost if they win a contest. The nonprofit is in the running to win $20,000 from the national CPA company, HORNE.

“Every year, they do a summer of service where they send out volunteers, and they have supported us for a number of years now. But since COVID and we can’t have volunteers, they’re going to get creative and think of other ways to do that,” said Kaitlin Childress, volunteer coordinator at the Mustard Seed.

Childress said the money would be a game changer.

“Winning this competition would mean the world to us. We would love the extra money, but during COVID because we had to shut down, we had a loss of tuition. We had to close the giftshop for sometime. We also had to cancel our annual fundraiser, Racin for the Seed,” she explained.

If the Mustard Seed wins the competition, a big portion of the funds would go towards their ceramics program.

(Sarah Simonson/ Seedster)

“The ceramics is my best part. I love to do a lot. I always listen to my music when I paint,” said Sarah Simonson, a Seedster.

To vote for the Mustard Seed, click here. You have until the end of the month to vote.

