Mustard Seed to host first “Squeeze the Day” event

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mustard Seed will hosts its first “Squeeze the Day” event on Saturday, March 13. The organization is partnering with Watkins Construction and Roofing for the lemonade stand fundraiser.

Leaders with the Mustard Seed are encouraging neighbors to set up their own lemonade stands to support the non-profit. They’re asking for 100 percent of the profits from all the lemonade stands to be donated to the Mustard Seed.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Seedsters were unable to around the community.

“The Seedsters inspire us the most, because they find joy in the smallest things. They encourage us everyday and really and truly make lemonade out of lemons, as cheesy as that sounds. They have a great joy for life and inspire us to do big things with the small things we’ve been given,” said Mandy Sisson, community relations director for the Mustard Seed.

Leaders with Watkins Construction and Roofing hope everyone will help.

“We are super excited to give back to a community that we work, live and play in, and this is a great opportunity for us to spend some time with people that we adore,” said Wendy Hutchins with Watkins Construction and Roofing.

You can find a list of the Mustard Seed’s Facebook page of those who have already pledged to host a lemonade stand. If you would like to visit the location at the Mustard Seed, it will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.