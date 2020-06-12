MVSU adjusts fall 2020 academic calendar for COVID-19

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Valley State University administration announced adjustments to its Fall 2020 Academic Calendar as part of the institution’s continued efforts to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

MVSU will now commence its Fall 2020 semester on Monday, Aug. 10—two weeks earlier than its original start date of Aug. 24. The semester will now conclude with the Fall 2020 Commencement Exercise, slated for Saturday, Nov. 21.

“This revised calendar allows us to meet and exceed the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) mandated contact hours and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) standards, while simultaneously mitigating the potential spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Kathie Stromile-Golden, provost/vice president of Academic Affairs.

According to the revised academic calendar, New Student Academy/Transition Week for first-time MVSU students is scheduled for Aug. 2-9, with New Student Move-in Day set for Aug. 2. Faculty will return virtually on Aug. 3. Residence halls will open for returning MVSU students on Aug. 4.

Registration for the Fall 2020 semester is set to close on Aug. 31.

There will be no fall break at MVSU during the Fall 2020 semester as classes will wrap-up on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The window for both Mid-Terms (Sept. 21-23) and Final Exams (Nov. 16-18) has also been shortened by two days.