MVSU postpones spring 2020 graduation ceremony

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV)—In response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi Valley State University has postponed its May 2020 graduation ceremony.

“This was an extremely tough call to make but it was necessary as we continue to abide by the recommendations from the Institutions of Higher Learning, State Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control,” said MVSU President Dr. Jerryl Briggs.

Despite the postponement, the university remains committed to celebrating with graduates when it is safe to do so.

“While we understand that this is certainly disappointing for our students, we’re looking forward to celebrating with our graduates and their family and friends hopefully later this year,” Briggs said.

Updated plans to celebrate MVSU Spring 2020 graduates will be announced at a later date.