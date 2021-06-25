MVSU softball parent speaks out about alleged bullying by coaches

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Patrick Tuia’s daughter played for Mississippi Valley softball from 2017-2018.

He says he takes responsibility for not speaking up as a parent, saying he’s heard about and seen actions by the Mississippi Valley softball coaches that he knew were wrong.

He feels he failed his daughter and her softball teammates at, as he expressed in a post on Twitter .

Multiple players have shared their stories on social media saying the treatment from Coach Lee Smith and Brittany Tillery led some players to depression and suicidal thoughts.

“You suck.” “You’re fat.” “If you don’t like what I’m doing, let’s take it to the parking lot.” Tuia’s daughter says the coaches would say verbally abusive things to them often.

Tuia says one of the worst things he saw was when players weren’t allowed to talk to their parents after a game. He says when he tried to approach his daughter, she would look at him “like no, don’t come because she knows there’s a repercussion” if players talked to their parents.

Tuis is proud of the girls for speaking out but apologize to them for not speaking up sooner.

And according to the university’s coordinator of athletic media and public relations, all these allegations are under investigation.