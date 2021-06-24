MVSU softball players accuse coaches of bullying

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Mississippi Valley State University softball players are speaking out on social media about issues they have with their coaches and the program that led to depression and them quitting.

It started with one Mississippi Valley softball player making a post expressing how the coaching staff led her to being in the worst state of her life mentally. After that, more and more players gained the confidence to share their painful stories.

Allyssa Montes pitched for the Devilettes from 2017 to 2019 and in her post she says, “they did everything they did to us simply because they gain satisfaction from being cruel to us.” By “they” she is referring to her two coaches, Lee Smith and Brittany Tillery.

She also says Smith and Tillery pushed her to the point where she thought about suicide.

Lacy Wilburn was a catcher for Mississippi Valley and quit the team after her junior year because the environment led her to depression. She says she drank everyday for a month her sophomore.

Wilburn, Montes and all the other former Mississippi Valley softball players say they’re speaking out to save current and future players from what they went through.

We’ve reached out to both coaches and athletic director, Dianthia Ford-Kee for comment but neither answered the phone.

We did get in touch with Demetrius Howse, the coordinator of athletic media and public relations.

He says “they have an open investigation going right now to see what’s really going on so we’re not making a comment right now at this time.”

Players say they’ve spoken up in the past and the previous athletic director held a meeting, but no changes were made.

Allyssa Montes says after the meeting with the former athletic director, Coach Lee made them run with no water breaks for punishment.

Currently, it’s unclear as to which department for the university is investigating these allegations.