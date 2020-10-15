Mysteries behind deadly house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A house fire had a deadly ending in Jackson early Wednesday morning after firefighters found two bodies believed to be a couple who lived there.

Neighbors on Way St. are left shocked and heartbroken but a further investigation could point to arson and gun violence sparking the incident.

We’re hearing different stories from family and neighbors about the couple’s relationship. Some family to the woman called it toxic while other neighbors close to the man say he cared deeply about everyone. All important questions about what led to their deaths.

Around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday homeowners on Way St. were startled out of bed to flames and firefighters rushing to save what they could.

“When I came to the door my neighbor’s house was up in flames,” witness Joyce Ross explained. “The first thing that came to my mind was where are they? Where are they? Because I only met her on one occasion.”

Once the flames were put out Jackson Firefighters entered the home and discovered two bodies believed to be the couple who lived in the house.

“The firefighters reported the fire had broken through the roof upon their arrival so right now we’re estimating the home was somewhere between 70-75% involved,” Jackson Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said. “Right now we can’t confirm the identifies of these individuals so we’ll let the coroner make a positive ID.”

Since this morning Jackson Police announced they’re also investigating after one of the victims was found with gunshot wounds after the fire. Jackson Firefighters also put arson as a possibility.

“I’ve only met her one time, I’ve never met him. She told me she had been over here three months,” Ross told us. “I’ve only been over here for one month and she seemed like a very nice person.”

Another neighbor we spoke to off camera said they had heard loud arguing coming from the house more than once.

We did speak to one man who remembered the guy who lived there as someone who always went out of his way to see people and check to make sure they’re doing well. As of Wednesday evening, there have been no updates from authorities on the cause or possible motives.