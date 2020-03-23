N95 masks stolen from Wheeling Hospital

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- In a letter to Wheeling Hospital staff, Wheeling Hospital’s CEO, Doug Harrison stated that 40 N95 masks (2 boxes) were stolen from their Corporate Health Department.
The theft has been turned over to the Wheeling Police Department who is working with Wheeling Hospital’s Security Department to review security tapes.
Wheeling Hospital states that if the perpetrator is caught they will hold them accountable to the highest extent possible by law.
- ‘A complete zoo’: Santa Monica closes beach parking lots, Malibu issues reminder to deter crowds
- Report: 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to the coronavirus
- WV Gov. issues Stay-at-Home order; declares Wednesday day of state prayer
- Over 1.5 billion people around the globe asked to stay home to slow spread of virus
- MDEQ advises neighbors to not flush wipes or paper towels