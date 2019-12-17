NAACP president critical of sexual harassment publicity

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Emails and recordings obtained by The Associated Press show that the NAACP’s national president chastised women who went public with a sexual harassment claim.

The records also show that President Derrick Johnson was reluctant to swiftly deal with accusations against a former North Carolina officer in the civil rights organization.

Johnson spoke in early October at the North Carolina state convention, less than two weeks after Jazmyne Childs said at a news conference that she had been sexually harassed in 2017.

Some women who attended say the comments are indicative of the NAACP’s misogynistic culture. Johnson and an NAACP didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.