VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace have released the names of the individuals involved in the Sunday, October 30 shooting on Blossom Lane.

Vicksburg Daily News reported around 1:00 a.m., calls came in of a vehicle crash at the Apple Orchard Apartments. Deputies responded to the scene and found one person was found unresponsive inside and another injured in the backseat of a Nissan sedan. It was determined one person was shot and the other person was taken to River Region Medical Center for treatment.

In an update, Sheriff Martin Pace stated a motive in the investigation.

Sheriff Martin Pace said the investigation shows Cameron Kelly, 18, Marcus Lee, 18, and Cameron Jefferson, 17, were involved and were looking for a 16-year-old juvenile.

Lee was the first to surrender on November 3 and appeared before a judge and was ordered to be held without bond.

Kelly surrendered on November 4. He also appeared before a judge and was ordered to be held without bond.

Other charges are possibly pending in the case as the investigation continues.

Sheriff Pace said the department is working with the District’s Attorney’s Office and the plan for the case will be presented to a grand jury as early as January.