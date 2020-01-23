NASA and Stennis Space Center set the stage for testing in 2020

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – The first flight core stage of NASA’s new Space Launch System rocket was successfully installed on the B-2 Test Stand at the Stennis Space Center on Wednesday. In the coming months, it will undergo an integrated series of Green Run tests prior to its maiden Artemis I test flight.

The Green Run testing will be the first top-to-bottom integrated testing of the stage’s systems prior to its maiden flight. The testing will be conducted on the B-2 Test Stand at Stennis near Bay St. Louis.

The testing culminates an eight-minute, full-duration of the stage’s four RS-25 engines to generate 2 million pounds of thrust, as during an actual launch.

For more information about the testing and the Stennis Space Center, visit www.nasa.gov.