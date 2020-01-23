NASA and Stennis Space Center set the stage for testing in 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Credits: NASA/SSC

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – The first flight core stage of NASA’s new Space Launch System rocket was successfully installed on the B-2 Test Stand at the Stennis Space Center on Wednesday. In the coming months, it will undergo an integrated series of Green Run tests prior to its maiden Artemis I test flight.

The Green Run testing will be the first top-to-bottom integrated testing of the stage’s systems prior to its maiden flight. The testing will be conducted on the B-2 Test Stand at Stennis near Bay St. Louis.

The testing culminates an eight-minute, full-duration of the stage’s four RS-25 engines to generate 2 million pounds of thrust, as during an actual launch.

For more information about the testing and the Stennis Space Center, visit www.nasa.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories