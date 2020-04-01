NASA astronaut shares tips from living in the isolated environment of the International Space Station

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Under a statewide shelter-in-place order issued by Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday, most recreational opportunities at Barnett Reservoir will be closed from 5 p.m. on Friday until further notice.

That includes all boating on the lake near Jackson: power boating, personal watercraft, sailing, kayaks, sailboards, paddle boats, paddle boards and canoes.