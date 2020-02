MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA awarded a contract to Vertex Aerospace LLC of Madison, Mississippi. The company was hired for aircraft operations support at the agency’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, and other NASA centers.

According to NASA, the $150 million contract is for five years. It will begin on March 1, 2020.

Vertex will support all NASA-assigned aircraft operations, including maintenance, modification, and flight line operations.