Natchez Adams School District to routinely screen students for COVID-19

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Adams School District (NASD) is partnering with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to offer voluntary school-based COVID-19 screening for unvaccinated students.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the screening tests are rapid antigen tests that provide results within roughly 15 minutes. MSDH has contracted with Maverick Health, LLC (“Maverick”) as the laboratory administering or performing the tests.

The screening program is for unvaccinated students who do not have symptoms. Students with symptoms should be evaluated by their primary care provider.

Students who test positive will be excluded from the school setting and participation in school-sponsored activities for 10 days from the date of the test as long as they have no symptoms.

If you wish for your child to participate in this program, complete this form and return it to your school.