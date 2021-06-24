Natchez Juneteenth parade scheduled for Saturday

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A rescheduled Juneteenth parade in Natchez will take place on Saturday, June 26. The parade was scheduled for last weekend, but it was postponed due to weather.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the parade line-up will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Broadway Street, and the parade will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Before the parade, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office will giveaway car seats and booster seats based on individual need. The newspaper reported the distribution will take place on the corner of High Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Street from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.