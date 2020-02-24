Natchez man arrested for killing his parents and abducting 9-month-old daughter

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities arrested a Natchez man who is accused of killing his parents and kidnapping his 9-month-old daughter on Sunday.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said officers arrested 34-year-old Colton Prescott. He is believed to have shot both his parents and abducted the girl in the area of North Hampton Road.

The Adams County Coroner identified the victims as 63-year-old George Prescott, Jr., and 62-year-old Cathy Prescott.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the Special Response Team, HEAT Unit and other ACSO deputies were dispatched to assist the Natchez Police Department. They located Prescott sometime before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at a home in the Lake Montrose area.

Sheriff Patten said the child was taken to her mother. Prescott was transported to the Natchez Police Department.