Natchez man dies after collapsing during city council meeting

Man dies after collapsing at Natchez city council meeting on Wednesday, June 23. (Courtesy: Sabrina Robertson/The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who collapsed in the Natchez City Council Chamber during a meeting on Wednesday has died.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Lee Nelson, 70, was making a presentation about blighted property along Daisy Street. During his presentation, he collapsed and stopped breathing.

The newspaper reported officials called 911, and Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson adjourned the meeting early with a prayer for Nelson.

“Due to a medical emergency affecting an individual in attendance at tonight’s BOA meeting, the meeting has been adjourned and will be rescheduled at a later date,” Gibson said in a written statement. “Our prayers are with the individual and their family.”

The mayor later confirmed that Nelson had died.