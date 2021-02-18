Natchez neighbors experience low water pressure due to line breaks

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez neighbors have reported low water pressure as freezing temperatures continue in Mississippi. Mayor Dan Gibson said the water pressure system has been strained due to leaks and water main breaks.

Crews are addressing the leaks where they can, according to the mayor. The repairs require shutting down parts of the city at a time. As a result, some businesses and homes may only have a trickle of water or no water at all.

Mayor Gibson said it could take a couple of days to restore the water pressure system, and he asks for patience from customers.