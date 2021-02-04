Natchez offering money to people who move there

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you could get paid to move, would you? Natchez and Adams County has a program called Shift South that will pay you to move there.

People who move will get $300 a month for a year and up to $2,500 hundred dollars in moving expenses.

To do so, you have to buy a house in Natchez or Adams County and the house must cost at least $150,000. There are only 30 slots open and more than 10 have already been taken.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said people are not leaving the city. The program was created to get more people to come.

“People are moving in. In fact, we have a budding movie industry, Hollywood has discovered Natchez. We have just announced a new business located downtown and 200 jobs. This is just an added incentive,” said Gibson.

If you’re interested, you can fill out an application by clicking here.