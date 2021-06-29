Natchez police arrest man accused of kidnapping girlfriend at gunpoint

Natchez Police officers book Michael Thomas in the jail Monday night after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint. (Sabrina Robertson/The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a man, who was accused of kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint, after a four-hour search on Monday.

According to the Natchez Democrat, police received a call about the kidnapping around 5:00 p.m. Chief Joseph Daughtry said 21-year-old Cateria Brown had been kidnapped by her boyfriend 25-year-old Michael Thomas from a home on Old Washington Road.

Investigators said Thomas allegedly got into a fight with Brown, which escalated to the point where he pulled out a gun and kidnapped her. Daughtry said witnesses saw Thomas’ family members attempting to stop him, but he threatened them with the weapon.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol, helped search for Thomas and Brown.

Natchez police later arrested Thomas around 9:00 p.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Highland Oaks Drive. Daughtry said Thomas would be charged with aggravated domestic kidnapping and carjacking.

Brown appeared to be uninjured after the incident.