NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police issued a Missing Person Alert for Bill H. Calvin Jr., 19. Investigators said he was last seen in the Morgantown School area on July 21, 2021, around lunchtime.

Calvin is described as five feet and five inches, tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was wearing camouflage cargo shorts and a black t-shirt.

If you know where Calvin is located, contact Natchez police at 601-442-3930.