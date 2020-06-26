Natchez police to announce arrest in vandalism of Turning Angel Monument

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Police Department is expected to announce the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the vandalism of the Turning Angel Monument at the Natchez City Cemetery.

The monument is 112-years old. It was placed in the cemetery by the owner of the Natchez Drug Company to commemorate the lives of five girls who died when the building exploded in 1908.

The news conference starts at 3:00 p.m. on Friday at the Natchez Police Department.

The cemetery is asking for donations that will go toward re-erecting the statue. If you are interested in donating, you can send donations to the Natchez City Cemetery Turning Angel Fund at:

Turning Angel Fund

P.O. Box 1738

Natchez, Mississippi 39121

