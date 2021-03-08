Natchez search for the fourth suspect in 2020 attempted murder, mother arrested

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) -The Natchez Police Department (NPD) is currently looking for the fourth suspect in an attempted murder case that happened in 2020.

Investigators have identified the fourth shooter as being Cameron Washington. Police said Washington currently has three felony arrest warrants.

According to the Natchez Police Department, the mother of Washington was arrested on March 3 of 2021 for hindering prosecution in the first degree for aiding in the prevention of the arrest of Washington. Caronda Washington bonded out on a 20,000 bond.

NPD said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 601 Old Washington Road in June 2020. Once arriving they found damage to a parked 2004 Nissan in front of an apartment building with a possible bullet hole in the front windshield. Officers discovered additional evidence in the area that was secured.

Police said while officers were at the scene they were notified of two gunshot victims at Merit Health Natchez. One of the victims was treated locally and released. The other victim was transported to UMMC in Jackson.

During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that several individuals were involved in the shooting. Some of the individuals involved have been arrested.

On June 18, 2020, Jameco Davis was apprehended and booked on two counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

On June 19, 2020, at approximately 5:17 p.m., Karon Cade surrendered at the Natchez Police Department, where he was booked in on two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

On July 1, 2020, Omari Isaac was apprehended and booked in on two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

As stated before, the fourth suspect is on the loose. Cameron Washington is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have information on Cameron Washington’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or contact the Natchez Police Department.