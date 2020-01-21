Natchez Trace leaders release update on closure near Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez Trace Parkway officials said a 7-mile stretch of the Natchez Trace from U.S. 49 to I-55 is still closed because crews need to fix the road.

Officials closed the road on October 31, 2019. Leaders said continuous rain throughout the southern district has delayed repairs.

The culvert was replaced the week of January 5, 2020, but the work near the road is not complete.

The Parkway needs at least two weeks without rain for the ground to dry enough to move the equipment in where it needs to be.

“Visitor and staff safety remains our top priority. We apologize for the inconvenience and request the public’s patience and understanding as we wait out the weather,” said Acting Superintendent Laura Perdices.