Natchez Trace Parkway increases access at Parkway Visitor Center

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV)- The Natchez Trace Parkway is increasing recreational access to the visitor center and restroom at milepost 266, near Tupelo.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working service wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning May 24, 2020, Natchez Trace Parkway will provide visitor information at the Parkway Visitor Center. Visitors will be able to speak to a park ranger and receive brochures and information about the Parkway, and passport stamps. The restrooms at the visitor center will be open with group size restrictions.

All other outdoor spaces, including all roadways, trails, pullouts, and roadside exhibits along the Parkway remain accessible to the public.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

All other comfort stations and contact stations

Meriwether Lewis Campground



Details and updates on the park’s operations will continue to be posted here. Updates about National Park Service operations can be found here.