Natchez Trace Parkway increases access to parkway comfort stations

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Trace Parkway is increasing access to the parkway comfort station starting June 2.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working service wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Capacity restrictions will be dependent on ability to maintain 6 feet of separation between individuals. All other outdoor spaces, including all roadways, trails, pullouts, and roadside exhibits along the Parkway remain accessible to the public.

At the Natchez Trace Parkway, each facility function and service provided will be examined and regularly monitored to ensure the operations comply with current public health guidance.

With public health in mind, the Meriwether Lewis Campground, located at Hohenwald, Tennessee will remain closed at this time.