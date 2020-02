JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Natchez Trace Parkway officials, a seven-mile stretch of th Natchez Trace Parkway between U.S. 49 and I-55 in the Jackson-metro area has been reopened.

The road was closed on October 31, 2019, so crews could replace a culvert. The culvert was replaced on January 5, 2020.

Rain saturated the ground for weeks, so crews were unable to reopen the road until February.