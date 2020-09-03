Natchez veterinarian killed in plane crash

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez veterinarian and pilot was killed in a plane crash while traveling to Minnesota on Tuesday, September 1.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Thomas Borum, 62, left Natchez to start a new job at a satellite clinic in Bemidji, Minnesota.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane crash occurred around 8:00 p.m. Authorities found the wreckage Wednesday morning during a search.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

