National Amateur Radio Field Day to be held in Rankin County

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Amateur Radio Field Day exercise on Saturday, June 26 through Sunday, June 27, in Rankin County.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

“Ham radio functions completely independent of the Internet or cell phone infrastructure, can interface with laptops or smartphones, and can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. That’s the beauty of amateur radio during a communications outage,” said Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, spokesperson for ARRL The national association for Amateur Radio®.

The event will be held at Rankin County Emergency Operations Center located at 601 Marquette Road in Brandon at 1:00 p.m.