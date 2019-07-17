National Black Caucus Local Elected Officials Conference Kicks Off in Jackson

The Annual National Black Caucus Local Elected Officials Summer Conference kicked off Wednesday afternoon at Jackson City Hall. The conference is hosted by the National League of Cities.

Mayor Lumumba welcomed over 200 delegates, saying that the city of Jackson is a great setting for the group of black elected officials to learn about building bridges. Coalition building is the topic of the conference, and the delegates will have daily learning sessions and activities around the city.

Visit Jackson President Richard Thigpen says that he is excited about the potential economic impact the national conference will have on the city.

