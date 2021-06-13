National Fishing and Boating Week comes to an end

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the last day of National Fishing and Boating Week, people headed to the reservoir to spend a day relaxing on the water.

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks designated June 5 and June 6 as free fishing days which means people could fish without a fishing license at state fishing lakes and parks.

People fishing at the spillway said it’s a great way to relax.

“It ease your mind, get away from everything, anything on your mind, you’ll get away from it,” said Rico West.

“I come fishing pretty much every weekend, I just enjoy it. It’s a good getaway, clear your mind and just have fun. The Spillway is a good place to come,” said Quincy Hayes.

If any of you plan on fishing at the reservoir, you are urged to follow the ordinances and remember to bring a container to dispose of your trash.