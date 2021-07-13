National Fry Day 2021: Where you can find the deals on french fries

TUESDAY: Humidity remains high this morning with mostly cloudy skies. All because of a high pressure of the coast that continue to funnel in Gulf Moisture, and an upper level low pressure that is keeping lift in place. That lift is triggering a few light showers this morning, with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Rain should taper off in the next few hours for those who are seeing a little drizzle, with partly sunshine by lunchtime. Then a few spotty storms will be possible this afternoon, but rain coverage will be lower than yesterday, with the highest chances in the Pine Belt near Hattiesburg. If you stay dry you'll be feeling hot and humid, with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.