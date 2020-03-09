National Geographic Alliance teaches geography at Petal Middle School

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A former Petal School District teacher returned to teach middle school students geography.

Barbara Boone teaches the curriculum through activities to advance students’ knowledge about human migration and the geography around them.

This is part of the Geographic Education within the National Geographic Alliance. It’s made up of a group of educators who are dedicated to geographic literacy for K-12 students. In Mississippi, geography is taught to middle school students.

Boone said the course teaches students to make well informed decisions about the areas around them. She discussed her first time learning about geography.

“In the seventh grade, our geography class was World Geography, and we were asked to choose one country and do an in depth study. I distinctly remember choosing France and doing that study and understanding that this is a big deal. Geography talks about everything in life, everything we need in life,” explained Boone.