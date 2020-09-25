National Hunting and Fishing Day to be on Sept. 26 in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced National Hunting and Fishing Day will be on September 26, 2020, in the state. September marks the beginning of hunting season for most people in the Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation marking September 26 as National Hunting and Fishing Day.

In previous years, Mississippi hunters and anglers have generated over $33 million dollars through the American System of Conservation Funding and have helped support our state’s economy by spending more than $2.2 billion while engaging their pursuits.

“Currently, 2020 has been a year where Mississippians have more frequently taken to the great outdoors, and we want to encourage everyone to continue to get outside and enjoy our state’s abundant resources,” said MDWFP Executive Director, Dr. Sam Polles.

For more information regarding hunting and fishing opportunities in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com or call (601) 432-2400.

