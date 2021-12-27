7-year-old Louisiana girl fatally shot while riding in car

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot while riding in a car on Sunday in New Orleans.

Local news outlets report the girl was riding with her mother and a sibling in the Algiers section when the shooting took place before 9 p.m. Sunday.

The mother reported hearing gunfire. She pulled over and called police just across the parish line in Gretna. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The mother and other child were not injured.

Police said they are investigating. The Orleans Parish coroner is supposed to release the girl’s name and conduct an autopsy.

“It’s very disheartening,” said New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. “I can only imagine what this family is going through right now on a holiday weekend, the day after Christmas. What can a 7-year-old have possibly done to be a victim of such a heinous crime?”