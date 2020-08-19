Coronavirus Information

MSDH logo_27829

Apple is 1st US company to be valued at $2 trillion

National News
New York, United States of America – February 25: Company logo of Apple on an Apple store in Manhattan on February 25, 2016 in New York, United States of America. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – Apple is the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion, just two years after it became the first to reach $1 trillion.

Apple shares have gained nearly 60% this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s hugely loyal customer base trust its products so much that they continued to buy iPhones and other devices online while stuck at home. Apple recently reported blowout earnings for the April-June quarter.

