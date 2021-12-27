Breaking: Russell County Sheriff’s deputies searching property near home where Kamarie Holland’s body was found

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Russell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching a wooded area near the Phenix City home Monday morning where a 5-year-old girl’s body was discovered two weeks ago.

There were walking through a thick patch of trees on the right side of the abandoned house.

Jeremy Williams, 33, was arrested and is in the Russell County Jail facing a Capital Murder charge in the death Kamarie Holland.

There is a gag order issued by Circuit Court Judge David Johnson in the case and law enforcement can not comment on the case or investigation.

The abandoned home is on 15th Avenue near West End Cemetery. Williams once lived in the house, Sheriff Heath Taylor said on Dec. 14 that the girl’s body was found in the home. His comments came after Williams was arrested, but before the gag order restricting information on the case was issued.

Holland was reported missing to the Columbus Police Department on Dec. 13 by her mother. After a frantic search, the girl’s body was found later that evening in Phenix City,

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department are conducting investigations. Williams is the only one who has currently been charged.