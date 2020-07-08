Brooks Brothers files for Bankruptcy

(CBS/CNN) — Brooks Brothers, the 200-year-old menswear retailer, has filed for bankruptcy.

The privately held company had been struggling as business attire grew more casual in recent years, but it has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, which sent demand for suits plummeting.

Brooks Brothers filed for Chapter 11 early Wednesday in a Delaware court. It had warned in June it would lay off nearly 700 workers in three states and is seeking a buyer because coronavirus destroyed its business.

Their Southwick factory in Haverhill pivoted to making surgical masks and gowns back in March. But their owner told The New York Times in June “the factories never made money for us.”

The company has been evaluating various strategic options, including a potential sale. But it has struggled to find a buyer.

The retailer is reportedly in the process of shuttering 20% of its 250 U.S. stores. According to the bankruptcy filing, Brooks Brothers has secured $75 million in financing to continue operating.

Brooks Brothers is the latest iconic retailer to go bankrupt. J.Crew, Neiman Marcus, JCPenney have all filed in recent months, partly citing slumping sales from the virus.

