CBP closes international bridge in response to migrant influx in Del Rio

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has temporarily closed the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, in response to an influx of immigrants in the small border town.

CBP is rerouting traffic that normally uses the Del Rio International Bridge and Amistad Dam International Bridge to the Eagle Pass, about 60 miles southeast of Del Rio.

A news release issued Friday did not say whether the Amistad Dam International Bridge was also closed.

“This temporary closure and shift is necessary in order to respond to urgent safety and security needs presented by the influx of migrants into Del Rio, and is effective immediately,” CBP said in a news release.

CBP also said the move will “advance and protect national interests and help ensure the safety of the traveling public, commercial traffic, and CBP employees and facilities.

There are 12,500 migrants, mostly from Haiti, stating under the bridge in Del Rio, and officials expect more to continue arriving.

The Mayor of Del Rio on Friday announced he has signed a local emergency declaration to shut down southbound traffic on the international bridge, adding that he had the blessing of Texas Gov. Abbott who has promised to send additional resources, like sending state troopers and road barriers.