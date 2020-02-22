Breaking News
WJTV 12 News and American Red Cross team up to help flood victims

Dallas lawyer gets 5 years in Louisiana for beating woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) – A Texas attorney has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to five years in a Louisiana prison for breaking his girlfriend’s eye socket and knocking out a tooth.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Willie Richardson Joseph Jr. of Dallas was sentenced Friday immediately after pleading guilty to one count of battery of a dating partner with a serious injury.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Joseph punched the woman repeatedly during an argument after a movie date on April 13 in Shreveport, about 180 miles south of Dallas.

